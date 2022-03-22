BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 5% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $669.26 million and approximately $44.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

