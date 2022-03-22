Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.
BITF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bitfarms has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.08 million and a PE ratio of -365.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Bitfarms (Get Rating)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
