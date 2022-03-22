Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

BITF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bitfarms has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.08 million and a PE ratio of -365.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

