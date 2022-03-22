BitTube Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $581,356.59 and $70.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00460060 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 338,728,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

