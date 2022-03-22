BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 462,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

