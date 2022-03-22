BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 11,413 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

