Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.96. 46,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,248,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

