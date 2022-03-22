Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.25. 42,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,660,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

