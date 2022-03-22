BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $12.06 million and $21,836.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

