BMO Capital Markets Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.34.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.