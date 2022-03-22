Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $290.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $290.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,233,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

