BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $238,689.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.86 or 0.99803247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,630 coins and its circulating supply is 893,842 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.