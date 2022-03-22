BOMB Hits One Day Volume of $260,237.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $260,237.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,630 coins and its circulating supply is 893,842 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

