Boosted Finance Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $55,089.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.91 or 0.06999622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.65 or 0.99827480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

