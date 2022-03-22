Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $50,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

