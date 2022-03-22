Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.19% of PerkinElmer worth $47,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.29 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

