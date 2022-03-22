Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.02% of ExlService worth $49,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

