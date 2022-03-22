Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 31,259 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

