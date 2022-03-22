Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,112 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of Akamai Technologies worth $49,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.