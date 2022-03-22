Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $97,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.09 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

