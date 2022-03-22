Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 3897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

