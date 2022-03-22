BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708,001 shares.The stock last traded at $28.07 and had previously closed at $28.48.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Get BOX alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after buying an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.