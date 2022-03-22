Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 264,123 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

