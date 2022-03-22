Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$235.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYDGF. Desjardins reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$118.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

