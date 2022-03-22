BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. BRF shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 105,760 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.