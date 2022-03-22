BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. BRF shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 105,760 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BRF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

