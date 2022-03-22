Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,125 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WLFC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,627.19 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

