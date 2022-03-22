British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLND. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($7.01).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 520.42 ($6.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.51.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

