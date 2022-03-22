Brokerages Anticipate Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Afya.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 163,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.