Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.47 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

