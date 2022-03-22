Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,026,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $20,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.52. 3,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,632. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.61.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.