Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $214.29. 150,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.