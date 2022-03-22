Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.27 Million

Analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to post $134.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.75 million and the highest is $135.15 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $586.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $595.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $761.22 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $805.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,279 shares of company stock worth $473,109. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Upwork has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

