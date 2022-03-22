Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.77). Wayfair posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 242%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

Wayfair stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.94.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

