Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Affimed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affimed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $404.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.