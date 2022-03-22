Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 402,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CALA stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

