Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.
CALA stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
