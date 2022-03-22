Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $75.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $76.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $309.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

CAMT stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

