Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $436.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.38 million to $456.72 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $329.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

