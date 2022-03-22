Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $0.38. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $241,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $382.57 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

