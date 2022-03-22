Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

