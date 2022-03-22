Brokerages Expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will report $122.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $175.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive stock opened at 43.56 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 58.84.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.