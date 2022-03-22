Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.13 and the lowest is $5.33. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $10.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $32.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $46.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $565.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.