Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.95 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130 shares of company stock valued at $2,993 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

