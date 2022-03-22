BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.44 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and $2.44 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.31 or 0.07050167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.22 or 1.00042515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042439 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.