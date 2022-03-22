BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,001.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,196,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.