Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Price Up 50%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 214,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 94,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)
Recommended Stories
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.