Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Price Up 50%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 214,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 94,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02.

Get Buffalo Coal alerts:

About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,567 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.