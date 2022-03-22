Burford Capital (BUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
