Burford Capital (BUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 327,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

