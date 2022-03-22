Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $10.17. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $938.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

