Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $10.17. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $938.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
