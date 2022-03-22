CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

CACI International stock opened at $297.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.67. CACI International has a 52 week low of $235.34 and a 52 week high of $309.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in CACI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

