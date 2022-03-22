Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Cal-Maine Foods (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.