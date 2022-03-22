Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CALM opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
About Cal-Maine Foods (Get Rating)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
