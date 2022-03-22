Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $19.67

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.58. Caleres shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

