Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.22

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.22 and last traded at C$66.80, with a volume of 8407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.22.

CGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.35 million and a P/E ratio of 56.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.75%.

In other Calian Group news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total value of C$64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,159.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.